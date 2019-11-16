FULTON, NY – Vivian P. Ciciarelli, 94, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 16, 2019, at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.

She was born in Fulton to the late Clinton and Beatrice (Wettering) Collins.

Mrs. Ciciarelli had been a lifetime resident of Fulton.

She was past employed as a hairdresser having worked out of her West Third Street home for many years.

Mrs. Ciciarelli also worked with Mayor Percy Patrick for five years.

She was a past communicant of Holy Family Church and State Street Methodist Church.

Mrs. Ciciarelli was an avid golfer and was a past member of the Beaver Meadows Golf Club.

She loved spending time with her family and was especially devoted to her granddaughters.

Mrs. Ciciarelli was predeceased by her husband, John Ciciarelli, in 2004.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Marion Ciciarelli of Fulton; and two granddaughtersm Elizabeth Ciciarelli of Fredericksburg, Va., and Carolyn Ciciarelli of Boston, Mass.

Calling hours will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton; followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Hodge officiating.

Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you may donate to a charity of your choice in honor of Vivian.

