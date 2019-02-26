Volney 6th Graders Receive Sweet Lesson From Local Author

VOLNEY – Local author Jim Farfaglia recently offered Volney Elementary School sixth graders a sweet lesson in history and writing.

Farfaglia shared the history behind the start of chocolate production in the country and the former Nestle plant in Fulton with students in the classrooms of Daniel Bartlett and William Cahill.

Farfaglia, who authored “Nestle in Fulton, New York: How Sweet it Was,” detailed his writing process and what the sixth-graders may want to do if they are interested in pursuing writing.

Lynnette DePoint, instructional coach at Volney, said Farfaglia’s presentation perfectly meshed with the students’ English language arts unit of “The Chocolate Collection.”

Farfaglia was accompanied by Bill Reilly, owner of The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego, who also spoke with the students about a love for literature and what books have to offer.

Reilly also sold copies of Farfaglia’s book at a discounted rate for both students and staff.

