Volney Elementary 4th Graders Enjoy Interactive Career Workshop

VOLNEY – Fourth grade students at Volney Elementary School recently had a visit from Merry-Go-Round Playhouse actors who shared tips and tricks for following their passions when selecting a career.

Actors spent time in each of the fourth grade classrooms as they discussed the necessary skills to advance their educational and eventual career pathways.

As actors, students learned that creativity and critical thinking were two necessary skills for successful performances.

Students practiced what were initially seemingly silly activities to warm up, but they soon realized letting go of fears or assumptions led to great results.

Creativity, they learned, also has led to problem-solving and critical thinking has allowed people to reflect on what they learned.

