Volney Elementary Honors Students For Forgiveness

VOLNEY – Volney Elementary is full of forgiving students.

During the school’s recent awards assembly, one student from each classroom was selected by their classroom teacher because they displayed forgiveness throughout the month of January.

For their efforts, the honorees were presented with a Principal’s Award from Principal Todd Terpening.

Awardees include: Logan Blais, Sarah Blake, Wyatt Gulliver, Derek Smith, Evelyn Gravely, Grace Fluno, Savannah Simmons, Brynn Graf, Lilyann Ermini, Austin DiBartolo, Ayden Bigelow, Carter White, Cody Maynard, Tyler Beeman, Caleb Clark, Lilyanna Garzone-Baker, Willian Wright and Zavier Webster.

Also honored were one student from each classroom who have made great strides with a personal goal.

On-a-roll certificates were presented to the following students: Jax Horton, Nevaeh Sixberry, Livia Beckley, Isabella Austin, Nick Childs, Lacey McClure, Stefan Rupert, Seth Potter, Connor Taft, Rory Williams, Dean Breitbeck, Emma Burnett, Ronald Noble, Zoey Fink, Olyvia Berry, Alexnadra Collins, Brianna Rothrock, Shyanna Lockwood and RJ Nash.

