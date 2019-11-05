Volney Elementary Students Embrace Teamwork

VOLNEY – Volney Elementary School students who exemplified teamwork were honored in front of their peers, teachers and guests during a recent school assembly.

Several students were nominated for the honor by their classroom teachers, who observed them working well in group activities or in the interest of a common cause throughout the month of October.

Principal Elizabeth Stoddard awarded certificates of recognition to the following role model students:

Joslyn Shue, Abigail Comer, Brinley Myers, Braelyn Myers, Parker Hicks, Brianna Broadhurst, Wyatt Gulliver, Serenity Root, Tessa Morey, Heath Turner, Mac Morey, Halo Turner, Dylan Bigelow, Braedon Prock, Emma Burnett, Emma Hutchinson, Holly Cornell and David Gilbert.

Also honored were students who made progress with a personal goal during October.

On-a-roll certificates were awarded to the following students:

Myah Pittsley, Dominic Christie, Serenity Nelson, Logan Blais, Rylee Petty, Ella Porter, Remington Kennedy, Alyvai Williams, Jaxson Dorschel, Ayden Richards, Jocilyn Bellinger, Ian King, Ryder Congden, Braydn Scott, Lucas Lollman, Ayden Bigelow, Kash Stuber, Nathan LaBeef, Nikolas Grant and Camren Rothrock.

