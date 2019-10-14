Volney Elementary Welcomes Message of Positivity

VOLNEY – The Fulton City School District’s embrace of social-emotional learning served as the perfect backdrop for inspirational messages through song from singer/songwriter Jared Campbell.

No stranger to FCSD’s elementary schools, Campbell recently performed for all grade levels at some of the elementary schools to further share his messages of positivity, inclusion and acceptance.

During his stop at Volney Elementary School, Campbell said that Volney could be the greatest place “where people flourish and become amazing human beings.”

“You have the power to change the world,” he told the students as he shared his top three ways to do just that.

Students, or anyone, should always know their value, understand that practice makes progress and always look out for others to help make a difference.

He helped bring those alive through song, to which several students joined in singing and clapping along.

No matter what people go through in life, he said, the value of a person does not change.

“You are valuable; you are priceless,” he told students individually. “On this entire Earth, there is only one of you; you can never be replaced.”

When asked by Campbell if they would commit to kindness all school year and beyond, the students said yes and cheered.

Lifting one another up through positive interactions, he said, will help shape Volney Elementary into an even stronger school family.

Campbell’s performances were brought to FCSD elementary schools thanks to the Arts-in-Education program through the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation.

