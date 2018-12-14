Volney PTG Hosts Supercuts for Super Kids Event

VOLNEY – The inaugural Supercuts for Super Kids fundraiser for the Volney Elementary School Parent Teacher Group gifted fresh haircuts just in time for the holidays.

Danielle Bixby, manager of the Supercuts salon in Oswego, said she always wanted to do something to give back to the community.

Given that her children attend Volney Elementary, she said she thought that was an excellent place to start. After she discussed the idea with the school’s PTG, the group thought it would be great to invite all Fulton City School District children.

In exchange for a haircut, parents or guardians of the little customers were encouraged, but not required, to make a small donation to the Volney PTG group.

All funds raised will go toward a fun event that is outside the scope of what has been budgeted for the school, Bixby said.

She brought all six stylists from the Oswego store to Volney’s cafeteria for the event.

They were joined by a few Supercuts stylists from Onondaga County, as well as volunteers who helped clean up.

By night’s end, well more than 50 haircuts had occurred and the donation jar was nearly filled with dollar bills of various amounts.

Bixby said Supercuts’ corporate office donated $10 gift cards for families to use at a Supercuts location.

