Volney Students Honored For Achievements, Showing Kindness

VOLNEY – Volney Elementary students were honored for achievements in the classroom for the month of December, which highlighted the warm trait of kindness.

During a school assembly Thursday, students were recognized by Principal Todd Terpening for being “on a roll” and displaying kindness both at home and in school.

The student body and some parents cheered on as On a Roll certificates were awarded for progress with academic or social goals to the following students: Adalyn Russell, Carson Murray, Aya Achki, Reese Birchenough, Hunter Bubis, Ben Patchen, Marjorie Blais, Gianna Thurlow, Grace McEwen, Kendyll Bixby, Emily Detor, Liberty Allard, Camren Rothrock, Aidan Cocopoti, Wyatt Pastorell and Owen Kitts.

Principal Terpening, decked in a festive tie for the holiday season, also gave a Principal’s Award to students who served as role models for their kindness displayed throughout the month.

Honorees included Margaret Cunningham, Wyatt Vail, Kinsley Shortslef, Luka Karabiyik, Ava King, Marcus Collar, Khloe Mason, Collin White, Jack Olon, Josie Smith, Trinity Hughes, Caeli Bartlett, Emma Hutchinson, Saige Conger, Aden Lavallee, Sarah Shatrau, Gracie Parry, and Zavior Webster.

Other students were encouraged by Terpening to continue their hard work in the coming months and earn recognition themselves.

The announced theme at Volney for the month of January is forgiveness.

