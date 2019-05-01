Volney Students Receive Awards For Self-Control, Goal Progress

VOLNEY – Volney Elementary students who exhibited self-control and goal progress throughout the month of April were recently honored with certificates of recognition during a school assembly.

Students who were identified by their classroom teachers as having controlled or resisted their own actions and feelings in various situations were honored with a Principal’s Award from Volney Elementary Principal Todd Terpening.

He commended them because they exemplified the school’s virtue of the month.

Those classroom role models include: Mkenzi Potter, Caleb Bentley, Elijah Sixberry, Abigail Backus, Audrey Miller, Mitchell Loughrey, Josselyn Buske, Brooke Bowering, Abriella Carbaugh, Bently Oatman, Cuba Catano-Matip, Brooke Austin, Hannah Wells, Mikaylee Vail, Kayden Bubis, Caleb Clark, Shane Conger and Willow Dumas.

Also honored were several students who were selected by their teachers as having been “On a Roll” with an academic or social goal.

Principal Terpening presented certificates to the following awardees: Aaliyah Lischak, Nevaeh Mills, Kadence Rowe, Abigail Richards, Olivia Bennett, Sophia Gulliver, Cole Christie, Ryder Congdon, Grace McEwen, Carter Perrar, Preston Hutchins, Corban Becker, Walker Doney, Mya McCarthy, Grace Kitts, Aidan Cocopoti, Tyler Ingersoll and Jacob Ingersoll.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...