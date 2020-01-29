Volunteers Conduct Point In Time Canvassing

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently joined a number of its community partners in conducting its annual Point In Time Canvassing.

The purpose of Point In Time, a nationwide initiative, is to document and count instances of homelessness.

In Oswego County approximately 35 volunteers representing OCO, the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, Farnham, Push-It-Forward, and Office of the Aging joined other community members in canvassing areas in each of Oswego County’s nine school districts.

“It was wonderful to have so many enthusiastic volunteers,” said OCO Homeless Services Continuum of Care Program Manager Jill Brzuszkiewicz. “Our Point In Time Canvassing was a great opportunity for outreach as we spoke with business owners and community partners and shared with them information about homelessness in Oswego County and how to connect someone to services if they are in need.”

