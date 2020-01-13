Volunteers Construct New Course for Annual Mini-Golf at Library

OSWEGO – Yearning for a round of golf during the cold, grey January days? The Oswego Public Library and the Friends of the Library offer the annual Mini-Golf event on Jan. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person and refreshments will be available for sale all day as well.

This year’s event features an all-volunteer constructed course to challenge golfers of all ages.

Friends board member and Oswego Police Officer Scott Verburg rallied his friends and co-workers Jeremy Linn, Nicholas Nuggent and Daniel Balloni to assist in the construction of the course which will run throughout the library.

In addition, Justin Harrington of JCH Seamless Gutters, Inc., in Mexico, is building the course’s staircase holes, donating all material and time.

Verburg, who has been with the police department for five years, said, “I’ve brought my children to the golf event since we have lived in Oswego. When I heard the library needed assistance creating and constructing a course I contacted my co-worker Jeremy Linn, a former general contractor, and he worked out a plan for the course.”

With a plan in place, Verburg reached out again to other members of the union who agreed to assist in the construction of the course.

Volunteers and local business sponsors are decorating each hole featuring a variety of special themes to enhance the golfing experience.

Participants can also take chances for a number of themed baskets available during the day.

Mini Golf at the Library is sponsored by the Friends of the Oswego Public Library, an organization of patrons committed to expanding and enriching the programs of the library.

All proceeds benefit the Library.

