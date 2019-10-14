Vrooman Receives Certificate Of Appreciation At Retirement

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology Committee presents Mark Vrooman with a certificate of appreciation for his 31 years of service to the county.

Vrooman was a loader operator at the Oswego County Department of Solid Waste.

Pictured from left are legislators Paul House, District 8; John J. Martino, District 6; David M. Holst, District 4; Committee Chairman Stephen M. Walpole, District 14; Vrooman; his wife Kim; D. Mark Powell, director of the Oswego County Solid Waste Department; Committee Vice Chairman Patrick Twiss, District 13; and Marie C. Schadt, District 19.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...