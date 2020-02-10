Wal-Mart Community Grant Awarded to Fulton Block Builder Program

FULTON – Wal-Mmart seeks to create value in the communities around the world where they operate; strengthening them through local grants and supporting programs that help them thrive.

“We support and invest in communities through local giving by supporting programs that strengthen community cohesion,” said Geoffrey Raponi, Granby Wal-Mart store manager. “Fulton Block Builders is a program that is clearly strengthening our community and creating strong neighborly cohesion. Wal-Mart is proud of the change FBB is bringing and pleased to add our support.”

“This year, the FBB fundraising committee has a greater fundraising goal,” Linda Eagan, FBB Administrative Director, said. “We are seeking to raise $75,000 in order to meet the Richard S. Shineman Foundation $150,000.00 grant and Wal-Mart’s support of the program is a big step in reaching that goal.”

“Driving through Fulton, you’ve seen our signs and you’ve seen the amazing results of neighbors coming together…one block at a time. Fresh paint and fresh pride adorns Fulton homes and neighborhoods. Since we started, in 2017, Fulton Block Builders has awarded 596 Block Challenge grants with more than 1.25 million dollars invested in Fulton’s participating properties! For every dollar invested by Fulton Block Builders, property owners invested 3.5 times that amount. In addition, neighbors are getting to know neighbors, shared work is being completed, confidence is building and pride in our community is being voiced,” she added.

Wal-Mart believes that strengthening local communities creates value – for business as well as society.

That’s why it empowers each store to strengthen and support the local communities.

Each year, U.S. stores award local cash grants ranging from $250 to $5,000.

These local grants are designed to address the unique needs of the communities where Wal-Mart operates.

They include a variety of organizations, such as animal shelters, elder services, community clean-up projects.

In 2019, Wal-Mart stores provided more than $42 million in local grants.

Now, in 2020, they are helping Fulton Block Builders.

Become part of this exciting piece of Fulton’s history by donating to the 2020 Campaign today.

FBB donations can be made at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/ or with a check made payable to:

CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders

115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202

All donations are tax deductible and, because FBB operates with an all volunteer staff, donations go directly to Block Challenge grants and promotion of the program.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...