Walkers and Runners Can ‘Make it Happen’ in 2020

Oswego- The “Make It Happen 20k Race Series” committee is gearing up for the 3rd annual series adding a competitive walk to the event that recently awarded top runners only at the conclusion of the four events.

“Adding the walking component will allow for those walking at a competitive pace to receive awards and recognition,” committee member Michele Hourigan said of the new piece to the series.

The “Make It Happen 20k” combines long standing 5k races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters, into one 20k series.

The first 5k of the series will kick off on Saturday, April 4 with the Out Run Autism 5k, followed by the Oswego Little League 5k on June 21, the Oswego Health Foundation on August 8, ending with the Buc Booster “Go BUCS” 5k on October 4.

Participants once again will compete in all four individual events with overall race series winners in both running and walking categories based on age group divisions and race time results from all four events combined.

“We are excited for both runners and walkers to use the series to kick off their own personal spring fitness efforts while supporting so many wonderful community organizations,” added Hourigan.

Visit www.auyertiming.com to register for the series or any event individually.

Anyone interested in the series must register prior to first event on April 4.

