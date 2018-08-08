Walter A. ‘Skip’ Lamphere, 68

PHOENIX, NY – Walter A. “Skip” Lamphere, 68, of Parish, NY, passed away at home on Tuesday Aug. 7, 2018, with his loving family by his

side.

He was born in Syracuse, NY, to his late parents, Florence (Cory) and William Lamphere on Jan. 23, 1950.

He was a graduate of Mexico High School.

Skip was a self-employed carpenter.

He also worked for Pullens Plumbing & Heating, and Charles Heating and Plumbing.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fernwood.

Skip was a Harley Davidson rider, belonging to H.O.G. group; the ABATES; and was an avid hunter.

Surviving are his loving wife of 37 years, Diane L. (Pickard) Lamphere; his five children, Cheryl (Steven) Walts of Palermo, Burton (Jodi) Lamphere of Michigan, Danielle (James) Pullen of New Haven, NY, Justin (Darlene) Petrie of California and Joshua (Nicole) Lamphere

of Parish; several grand and great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Blum of Iowa; a brother, Charles Lamphere of Rome, NY; a cousin, Paul Mercier; many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday Aug. 11, from 10 a.m.

until noon with a noon funeral service all in First Baptist Church, Fernwood, 146 County Route 41A, Pulaski, NY 13142.

Contributions in Skip’s memory to: Make a Wish Foundation.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

