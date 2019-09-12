Wanted: New York State Correctional Officers

By Senator Patty Ritchie

As a State Senator whose district includes five New York State prisons, I could not be prouder of the brave men and women employed in our correctional facilities who put their own safety on the line to maintain order and promote safety.

Our correctional officers work in the some of the most dangerous conditions there are to ensure not only that there is order inside of the prisons where they work, but also that there is a feeling of safety throughout the communities where they exist.

While anyone who works inside our correctional facilities will tell you their job is dangerous, they’ll also tell you it’s extremely rewarding to know that they work they do makes our state a safer and better place.

Currently, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is looking for new correctional officers to join the ranks of those working in prisons across our state.

In October, the New York State Department of Civil Service will host a statewide correctional officer’s examination.

The deadline to register to take part in the exam is September 20th, and I highly encourage anyone who has considered a career in corrections to sign up as soon as possible.

There are a number of benefits to becoming a correctional officer.

For example, after just a year on the job, the average annual salary for a correctional officer increases to more than $50,000.

The application and more information on the exam can be found on the New York State Department of Civil Service website at www.cs.ny.gov/exams or by calling (518) 457-9887.

You can also visit the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website at www.doccs.ny.gov.

If you are hardworking, dedicated and seeking a rewarding career, I hope you will consider joining the ranks of our state’s correctional officers or share this information with someone you think might fit in well with the thousands of officers helping to protect and serve New York State and its people.

