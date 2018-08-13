Warrior Week Offers Fun, Learning For Hannibal Students

HANNIBAL – Although school won’t officially resume until September, nearly 100 Hannibal Central School District students recently participated in a week-long summer learning session.

The annual “Warrior Week,” held at Dennis M. Kenney Middle School, was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

Participants selected activities ranging from arts and crafts to computers and coding.

“We had a great turnout,” said Hannibal High School teacher David Meeker, who helped coordinate Warrior Week. “The kids had so many different sessions to choose from, and this week really showed them that learning is fun.”

The fun was evident as students learned about chemical reactions and measurements when making slime.

Others honed their writing skills as they analyzed Disney movies and created their own stories.

Meeker noted that while each session was unique, all yielded the same result: fun and learning.

“The most important thing is that they had fun and learned a lot in the process,” Meeker said.

