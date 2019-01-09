Wasteful Use Of Sand!

To The Editor:

This past weekend the wife and I took a ride up to God’s county (North Eastern Oswego County).

We first went to Albion (Albion cross road).

The road looked in pretty good shape, a little sand.

We then took a ride, after lunch to the town of Boylston.

We rode down Center Road to the intersection of County Route 13.

Here is where the ride got a little tricky.

At the intersection of those two roads, I almost got stuck in the mud.

There was so much sand on the road I almost needed to put my truck into four-wheel drive to get started.

Turning onto County Route 13, I couldn’t believe that the county still had dirt roads.

After driving a while, I stopped and got out and scraped at the dirt.

Sure enough, I found a paved road; under all the mud was a very nice paved road.

It is appalling that, that much sand had been used.

There are two issues I have with this.

First, it is a waste of taxpayer money.

The town of Boylston receives county taxpayer money for the snow maintenance of county roads.

Second, it is a safety hazard for motorist.

Mud is as dangerous as ice.

Being a member of the Oswego County Legislature, I feel it is my duty to ask our Highway Superintendent, Kurt Ospelt, to investigate this problem.

I will also ask what actions can be taken to deal with this abuse.

Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr.

