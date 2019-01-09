Wasteful Use Of Sand!

To The Editor:
This past weekend the wife and I took a ride up to God’s county (North Eastern Oswego County).
We first went to Albion (Albion cross road).
The road looked in pretty good shape, a little sand.
We then took a ride, after lunch to the town of Boylston.
We rode down Center Road to the intersection of County Route 13.
Here is where the ride got a little tricky.
At the intersection of those two roads, I almost got stuck in the mud.
There was so much sand on the road I almost needed to put my truck into four-wheel drive to get started.
Turning onto County Route 13, I couldn’t believe that the county still had dirt roads.
After driving a while, I stopped and got out and scraped at the dirt.
Sure enough, I found a paved road; under all the mud was a very nice paved road.
It is appalling that, that much sand had been used.
There are two issues I have with this.
First, it is a waste of taxpayer money.
The town of Boylston receives county taxpayer money for the snow maintenance of county roads.
Second, it is a safety hazard for motorist.
Mud is as dangerous as ice.
Being a member of the Oswego County Legislature, I feel it is my duty to ask our Highway Superintendent, Kurt Ospelt, to investigate this problem.
I will also ask what actions can be taken to deal with this abuse.
Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr.
Be the first to comment