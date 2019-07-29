Water World Wander Set

AMBOY – The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a public program on August 6 at 10 a.m.

Rain date: August 7 at 10 a.m.

Kids of all ages are invited to enjoy a “wet and wild” summer morning adventure.

Come for a hike through Rowell Brook, investigating wildlife that lives in and near the brook.

Feet will be wet and hands will be busy exploring for crayfish, minnows, insect larva, and other water world creatures.

Wear old clothes and footgear (old sneakers or water shoes, no flip-flops please).

There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12.

Children younger than 3 are free.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown.

For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286.

To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center before it hits the media, find us on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

