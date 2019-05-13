Waterfront Open House Planned

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is proud to present Oswego’s fourth annual “Waterfront Open House” to be held along the west pier in the Historic Maritime District on May 18 from 1-4 p.m.

While the main purpose of this event is to kick off National Safe Boating Week it is also to help promote fun activities on Oswego’s waterfront.

This free event will allow families to visit the museum, see USCG, Minetto and Oswego fire department rescue boats up close, try out a virtual boat training simulator provided by the U.S. Power Squadron, check out Oswego’s dragon boat, get the feel of sitting in a kayak, and find out about other fun events to be held this summer.

After a long winter the museum’s vessels will be open for visitation including the National Historic Landmark World War II Tugboat, “LT-5” and the National Register canal barge, “Derrick Boat 8.”

Search and rescue demonstrations will be conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard Oswego Station using its 45-foot rescue boat.

The Oswego Fire Department’s Fire/Rescue vessel “Marine One” will be on hand to demonstrate man overboard rescues as well.

“Wear It! Oswego” personal flotation device information will be available at the OFD display.

This program allows the public to borrow life vests for fishing in Oswego’s waters.

Paddle Safety information will also be on location during the event.

Free vessel examinations will be offered by the US Coast Guard Auxiliary at the public lot near the USCG boat house.

In addition, old flares may be turned in at this location as well.

“Oswego has the good fortune to be surrounded by water, whether it is a Great Lake, a spectacular harbor or a fish-filled river, which is also part of the greater New York State Canal system. This is a great opportunity to learn and experience all the waterfront has to offer. We call it a putting your toe in the water and see what you might like to do to have fun but didn’t know where to start opportunity,” said Mercedes Niess, executive director of the Maritime Museum.

There will be displays for each partner organization as well as demonstration opportunities and information on upcoming water related events.

Members of the Girl Scouts and Sea Scouts will be on hand to talk about youth opportunities through their scouting program.

Visitors will have an opportunity hear more about the Oswego Lighthouse Restoration project and dates for Lighthouse Boat Tours this summer.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to talk with area author and sailor, Susan Gateley, who will be available for a meet and greet at 4 p.m.

Her books will be available for sale at a special discount.

A new photo exhibit “Where the River and Lake Meet” featuring the works of artist Elizabeth Canfield will be featured in the H. Lee White Museum art gallery.

This event is a partnership of the Maritime Museum, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S.C.G. Auxiliary, Oswego and Minetto fire departments, U.S. Power Squadron, Oswego Yacht Club, Oswego Dragon Boat Club and Oswego Expeditions.

The museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open every day from 1-5 p.m. with expanded hours July and August from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information call 315-342-0480 or visit www.hlwmm.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...