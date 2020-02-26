Waterloo Man Charged With Rape, and More

OSWEGO – On Feb. 24 at approximately 10:48 a.m., investigators with the Oswego City Police Department’s criminal investigation division, with assistance from the New York State Police, arrested Dwayne F. Arruza, 42, of 97 Center St. Apt. 1, Waterloo, New York, related to an on-going investigation.

He is alleged to have engaged in oral and sexual intercourse with a person less than 15 years of age.

Arruza was charged with one count of the following:

PL 130.30 (01) Rape in the second degree –D felony

(Being eighteen years old or more, he or she engages in sexual intercourse with another person less than fifteen years old)

PL 130.45 (01) Criminal sexual act in the second degree—D felony

(Being eighteen years old or more, he or she engages in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct with another person less than fifteen years old)

PL 235.22 (01) Disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree-D felony

(Knowing the character and content of the communication which, in whole or in part, depicts or describes, either in words or images actual or simulated nudity, sexual conduct or sado-masochistic abuse, and which is harmful to minors, he intentionally uses any computer communication system allowing the input, output, examination or transfer, of computer data or computer programs from one computer to another, to initiate or engage in such communication with a person who is a minor.)

PL 130.60 (02) Sexual abuse in the second degree—A misdemeanor

(Subjects another person to sexual contact and when such other person is less than 14 years old.)

PL 260.10 (01) Endangering the welfare of a child—A misdemeanor

(He or she knowingly acts in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than seventeen years old or directs or authorizes such child to engage in an occupation involving a substantial risk of danger to his or her life or health.)

Arruza was arraigned at the Oswego County Central Arraignment Part court. He was remanded to the Oswego County Jail on bail.

He is schedule to return to Oswego City Court on Feb. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or has other information about this individual is asked to contact the Oswego Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (315)342- 8201.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact the tip-line at (315)342-8131.

