FULTON, NY – Wayne D. Chesebro, 46, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Oswego Hospital.

He was born in 1973, in Auburn, a son to Wayne Chesebro and Linda Crowe.

Wayne loved fishing, dirt car racing and football.

He is survived by his son, Tyler Chesebro of Wolcott; one granddaughter, Olivia Chesebro of Wolcott; mother, Linda Crowe of Fulton; father, Wayne Chesebro of North Carolina; four siblings, Mike Crowe of Florida, Gerry Lynne Hutton of Fulton, Christa Vryhof of Syracuse and Thomas Connolly of Syracuse; one niece, Annily Vryhof and three nephews, Jordan and Jacob Hutton and Oliver Vryhof.

Calling hours will be held noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

