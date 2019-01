Weather Delays 01/08/2019

Winter Weather Advisory

For Oswego – Jefferson – Lewis counties

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM JANUARY 8.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch expected.

* WHERE…The Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM TODAY.

Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Schools

Two Hour Delay

Central Square Schools

2 HOUR DELAY, NO AM PRE-K; NO AM BOCES; NO 8-10 Transitions Program

CITI (Oswego County BOCES)

Two Hour Delay

Fulton City Schools

Two Hour Delay/No AM Pre-K/No AM BOCES

Hannibal Central

Two Hour Delay/No AM Pre-K/No AM BOCES

Mexico Central

Two Hour Delay, No AM Pre-K, No AM BOCES

Oswego Community Christian School

Two Hour Delay

Phoenix Central

Two Hour Delay, No AM Pre-K, No AM BOCES

Pulaski Central

Two Hour Delay, No AM Pre-K, No AM BOCES

Sandy Creek Central

Two Hour Delay

Trinity Catholic School, Oswego

Two Hour Delay

