Weather, Delays – Closings Feb. 13

Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Schools

Two Hour Delay

Central Square Schools

Two Hour Delay/No AM Pre-K/No AM BOCES

CITI (Oswego County BOCES)

Two Hour Delay

Fulton City Schools

Two Hour Delay/No AM Pre-K/No AM BOCES

Hannibal Central

Two Hour Delay/No AM Pre-K/No AM BOCES

Mexico Central

Two Hour Delay

Oswego City Schools

Two Hour Delay

Oswego Community Christian School

Two Hour Delay

Phoenix Central

Two Hour Delay/No AM Pre-K

Pulaski Central

Two Hour Delay/No AM Pre-K

Sandy Creek Central

Two Hour Delay

Trinity Catholic School, Oswego

Two Hour Delay; Beforecare opens at 8:30 am; Pre-K begins at 11 am

Winter Storm Warning – Oswego County

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM THURSDAY.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph also producing blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Oswego County.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult.

Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

