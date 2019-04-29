Weather Notebook For April 29, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.05-inch of precipitation on April 28.

The monthly total is 4.05 inches.

The total for the year is 15.06 inches.

Fulton received no snow on April 28.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.6-inch.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Warming up after a frosty start; increasing clouds and rain possible today. High near 45.

Cloudy with rain possible tonight. Low 35.

Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible on Tuesday. High near 45.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Warmer with rain possible. High 55. Thursday – Milder with more showers possible. High 60. Friday – Mild with showers possible. High near 60.

