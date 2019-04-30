Weather Notebook For April 30, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on April 29.

The monthly total is 4.08 inches.

The total for the year is 15.09 inches.

Fulton received no snow on April 29.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.6-inch.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Cloudy, cool and damp with some drizzle possible today. High near 50.

Mostly cloudy with showers possible tonight. Low 35.

Cloudy and milder with showers possible on Wednesday. High near 60.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Warmer with rain possible. High 65. Friday – Mild with more showers possible. High 60. Saturday – Breezy and a bit cooler with some sun. High in the upper 50s.

