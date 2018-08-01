Weather Notebook For August 1, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on July 31.

The monthly total is 3.90 inches.

The total for the year is 21.94 inches.

Very muggy with scattered showers developing later today. High 80.

Muggy with a few lingering showers tonight. Low 70.

Still humid but a bit less muggy with a chance of showers on Thursday. High 85.

Looking ahead: Friday – Muggy with showers possible. High 85. Saturday – Warm and muggy with early showers possible. High 85. Sunday – Very warm and muggy. High on the upper 80s.

