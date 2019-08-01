Weather Notebook For August 1, 2019

Mostly sunny and less humid today. High near 80.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low 55.

Mostly sunny and seasonably warm on Friday. High 80.

Looking ahead: Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with a spotty shower possible. High 85. Sunday – Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 80. Monday – Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the lower 80s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 31.

The monthly total is 5.31 inches.

The total for the year is 32.97 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...