Weather Notebook For August 12, 2019

Seasonably warm, but muggier with a chance of rain later today. High near 80.

Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers possible tonight. Low 65.

Breezy with rain, heavy at times, possible on Tuesday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Breezy and less humid with some sun. High around 75. Thursday – Cloudy with showers possible. High 75. Friday – A mix of sun and clouds with some rain possible. High near 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 11.

The monthly total is 1.01 inches.

The total for the year is 33.98 inches.

