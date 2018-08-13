Weather Notebook For August 13, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.02-inch of precipitation on August 12.

The monthly total is 2.26 inches.

The total for the year is 24.20 inches.

Muggy with a few scattered pop-up showers possible later today. High 80.

Mostly cloudy with rain possible, heavy at times, tonight. Low 65.

Humid with a mix of sun and clouds with showers likely on Tuesday. High 80.

Looking ahead: Wednesday- A mix of clouds and sun, showers possible. High 85. Thursday – Cloudy with showers developing. High 85. Friday – Scattered showers likely. High 85.

