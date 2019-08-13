Weather Notebook For August 13, 2019

Breezy with rain, heavy at times, likely today. High in the upper 70s.

Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers possible tonight. Low 60.

Breezy, partly sunny and less humid on Wednesday. High near 75.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cloudy with showers possible. High around 75. Friday – A mix of sun and clouds with some rain possible. High 80. Saturday – Mostly sunny and warm. High in the lower 80s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on August 12.

The monthly total is 1.04 inches.

The total for the year is 34.01 inches.

