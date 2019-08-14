Weather Notebook For August 14, 2019

Breezy with some sun and less humid today. High near 80.

Mainly clear and cool tonight. Low 55.

Increasing clouds with a shower possible late on Thursday. High in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Muggier with a mix of clouds and sun with showers possible. High around 80. Saturday – Warm and muggy with showers possible. High in the lower 80s. Sunday – Warm and muggy with showers possible. High 85.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 13.

The monthly total is 1.04 inches.

The total for the year is 34.01 inches.

