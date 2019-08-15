Weather Notebook For August 15, 2019

Increasing clouds with a shower possible late today. High in the upper 70s.

Mainly clear and mild tonight. Low near 60.

Muggier with a mix of clouds and sun with showers possible on Friday. High 80.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Warm and muggy with showers possible. High around 80. Sunday – Warm and muggy with showers possible. High in the mid 80s. Monday – Warm and muggy with showers possible. High 85.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 14.

The monthly total is 1.04 inches.

The total for the year is 34.01 inches.

