Weather Notebook For August 16, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 15.

The monthly total is 3.04 inches.

The total for the year is 24.98 inches.

Increasing clouds and a chance of afternoon showers today. High 85.

Muggy with showers possible tonight. Low near 70.

Breezy and muggy with some showers likely on Friday. High 80.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Lingering early showers, then increasing sun. High near 80. Sunday – Seasonably warm and pleasant. High near 80. Sunday – Warmer with more sunshine. High 85.

