Weather Notebook For August 16, 2019

Muggier with a mix of clouds and sun with showers possible today. High 80.

Mostly cloudy and muggy tonight. Low near 65.

Warm and muggy with afternoon showers possible on Saturday. High 85.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Warmer and muggy with showers possible. High in the upper 80s. Monday – Very warm and muggy with showers possible. High in the upper 80s. Tuesday – Mostly cloudy and warm. High 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.80-inch of precipitation on August 15.

The monthly total is 1.84 inches.

The total for the year is 34.81 inches.

