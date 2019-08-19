Weather Notebook For August 19, 2019

August 19, 2019 Steve Yablonski

Very warm and muggy with scattered showers possible today. High 80.

Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low near 60.

Partly sunny and still a little muggy on Tuesday. High 85.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Warm and muggy with some sun and some showers likely. High 80. Thursday – Breezy, cooler and less humid with a slight chance of rain. High in the upper 70s. Friday – Breezy and mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High 75.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.11-inch of precipitation on August 18.

The monthly total is 2.40 inches.

The total for the year is 35.37 inches.

*