Weather Notebook For August 19, 2019
Very warm and muggy with scattered showers possible today. High 80.
Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low near 60.
Partly sunny and still a little muggy on Tuesday. High 85.
Looking ahead: Wednesday – Warm and muggy with some sun and some showers likely. High 80. Thursday – Breezy, cooler and less humid with a slight chance of rain. High in the upper 70s. Friday – Breezy and mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High 75.
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.11-inch of precipitation on August 18.
The monthly total is 2.40 inches.
The total for the year is 35.37 inches.
Be the first to comment