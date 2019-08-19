Weather Notebook For August 19, 2019

Very warm and muggy with scattered showers possible today. High 80.

Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low near 60.

Partly sunny and still a little muggy on Tuesday. High 85.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Warm and muggy with some sun and some showers likely. High 80. Thursday – Breezy, cooler and less humid with a slight chance of rain. High in the upper 70s. Friday – Breezy and mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High 75.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.11-inch of precipitation on August 18.

The monthly total is 2.40 inches.

The total for the year is 35.37 inches.

