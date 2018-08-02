Weather Notebook For August 2, 2018

Weather Notebook For August 2, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 1.24 inches of precipitation on August 1.

The monthly total is 1.24 inches.

The total for the year is 23.18 inches.

Still muggy with some pop-up showers possible later today. High 85.

Muggy with showers possible tonight. Low near 70.

Warm and humid with a chance of showers on Friday. High 85.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Early showers then drying out. High 85. Sunday – Very warm and muggy with showers possible. High in the upper 80s. Monday – Steamy with scattered showers late. High on the upper 80s.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

