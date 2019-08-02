Weather Notebook For August 2, 2019

Mostly sunny and seasonably warm today. High near 80.

Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low 60.

A mix of clouds and sun with a spotty shower possible on Saturday. High near 85.

Looking ahead: Sunday – A little cooler with a mix of sun and clouds High around 80. Monday – Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the lower 80s. Tuesday – Partly cloudy and warm with a chance of rain. High in the mid 80s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 1.

The monthly total is zero.

The total for the year is 32.97 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...