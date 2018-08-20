Weather Notebook For August 20, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 19.

The monthly total is 3.65 inches.

The total for the year is 25.59 inches.

Seasonably warm but not as humid today. High 80.

Warm with increasing clouds tonight. Low near 65.

Breezy and turning muggier with showers possible late Tuesday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Windy and cooler with showers. High near 75. Thursday – Breezy and pleasant with some sun. High in the upper 70s. Friday – Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High near 80.

