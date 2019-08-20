Weather Notebook For August 20, 2019

Mostly sunny and nice today. High 85.

A few showers possible late tonight. Low near 65.

Warm and muggy with scattered showers possible on Wednesday. High 80.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Breezy, cooler and less humid with a slight chance of rain. High in the upper 70s. Friday – Breezy and cool with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the mid 70s. Saturday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 19.

The monthly total is 2.40 inches.

The total for the year is 35.37 inches.

