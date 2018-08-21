Weather Notebook For August 21, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 20.

The monthly total is 3.65 inches.

The total for the year is 25.59 inches.

Breezy and muggier with showers developing later today. High near 80.

Windy and rainy with thunder possible tonight. Low 65.

Continued windy, turning less muggy with scattered showers on Wednesday. High near 75.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Still windy, mostly sunny and pleasant. High near 75. Friday – Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High 80. Saturday – Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 85.

