Weather Notebook For August 22, 2019

Breezy, cooler and less humid with a slight chance of rain today. High 75.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 55.

Breezy and mild with some sun on Friday. High about 70.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the lower 70s. Sunday – Mostly sunny and warm. High in the upper 70s. Monday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.39-inch of precipitation on August 21.

The monthly total is 2.79 inches.

The total for the year is 35.76 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...