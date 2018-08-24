Weather Notebook For August 24, 2018

Weather Notebook For August 24, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.19-inch of precipitation on August 23.

The monthly total is 4.14 inches.

The total for the year is 26.08 inches.

Mostly sunny and seasonably warm today. High near 80.

Mild with a few clouds tonight. Low 60.

A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. High in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Warmer with increasing humidity and a chance of rain. High 85. Monday – Warm and muggy with scattered showers. High in the upper 80s. Tuesday – Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the upper 70s.

