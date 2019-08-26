Weather Notebook For August 26, 2019

Mostly sunny and seasonably warm today. High in the upper 70s.

Increasing clouds and cool tonight. Low near 55.

A bit breezy and more humid with a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Breezy and muggy with showers possible. High 80. Thursday – Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 75. Friday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the lower 80s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 25.

The monthly total is 2.79 inches.

The total for the year is 35.76 inches.

