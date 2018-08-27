Weather Notebook For August 27, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 26.

The monthly total is 4.14 inches.

The total for the year is 26.08 inches.

Very warm and muggy with showers possible today. High in the upper 80s.

Warm and very muggy with showers possible tonight. Low in the lower 70s.

Breezy and steamy with hazy sun and a chance of showers on Tuesday. High in the lower 90s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Breezy and still humid with showers possible. High 90. Thursday – Breezy and cooler and turning less humid with early showers possible. High 75. Friday – More pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. High 75.

