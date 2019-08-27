Weather Notebook For August 27, 2019

Mostly cloudy, breezy and more humid wuth a slight chance of rain today. High 75.

Breezy and mild with showers possible tonight. Low near 65.

Breezy and muggy with showers possible on Wednesday. High in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 75. Friday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80. Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with showers possible. High 75.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 26.

The monthly total is 2.79 inches.

The total for the year is 35.76 inches.

