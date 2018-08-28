Weather Notebook For August 28, 2018

Weather Notebook For August 28, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 27.

The monthly total is 4.14 inches.

The total for the year is 26.08 inches.

Breezy and steamy with spotty showers possible today. High in the lower 90s. Heat index near 100.

Warm and muggy with showers possible tonight. Low in the lower 70s.

Breezy and remaining steamy with a chance of showers late on Wednesday. High 90. Heat index near 100.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cooler and less humid with a chance of early showers. High 75. Friday – Pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. High 75. Saturday – Breezy and a bit muggier with a possible shower. High 80.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

