Weather Notebook For August 28, 2019

Breezy and muggy with rain likely early today. High close to 80.

Cooler and less humid with showers tapering off tonight. Low near 50.

Warm with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. High in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Breezy with some showers possible. High in the upper 70s. Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with showers possible. High 75. Sunday – Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High in the lower 70s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 27.

The monthly total is 2.79 inches.

The total for the year is 35.76 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...