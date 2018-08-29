Weather Notebook For August 29, 2018

Weather Notebook For August 29, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on August 28.

The monthly total is 4.14 inches.

The total for the year is 26.08 inches.

Breezy and steamy with spotty showers possible today. High in the lower 90s. Heat index near 100.

Warm and muggy with showers possible tonight. Low near 70.

Breezy and cooler with less humidity on Thursday. High 75.

Looking ahead: Friday – Pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80. Saturday – Breezy and a bit muggier with rain possible. High 80. Sunday – Breezy, warm and muggy with scattered showers possible. High 85.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

