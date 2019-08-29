Weather Notebook For August 29, 2019

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of showers today. High 75.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low near 60.

Breezy with some early showers possible on Friday. High in the upper 70s. High in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Partly sunny and cooler. High in the lower 70s. Sunday – Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High around 70. Monday – A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers. High 75.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 1.04 inches of precipitation on August 28.

The monthly total is 3.83 inches.

The total for the year is 36.80 inches.

